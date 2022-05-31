Obituary: Sciance, Carol Ann

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Carol Ann Sciance, 77, a lifelong resident of Turkeyhen in Fleming, Ohio, was called home by her Heavenly Lord and Savior, on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with breast cancer.

Carol was born on July 22nd, 1944, to Denzil M. and Helen Riley Robinson on the Turkeyhen family farm where she resided until her death.

She married Wayne Glen Sciance in February of 1963, who preceded her in death in April of 2005.

She was a lifelong member of Warren Chapel United Methodist Church. She attended Turkeyhen Grade School, the historic one-room school house, and graduated from Warren Local High School in 1962.

She was very talented in numerous areas - she owned and operated “Carol’s Custom Upholstery” for over 18 years. She was employed by Eramet in Marietta, Ohio for over 20 years until her retirement to care for her ailing husband.

Carol built many homes, barns and other structures in the Turkeyhen area; she also loved to build furniture for her family. She was proud of her many accomplishments and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was active in her children’s school and sports. She coached baseball and softball at Warren Elementary School. She was a 4-H advisor for 13 years.

She loved to farm. There was never a project of any kind that should couldn’t perfect.

She is survived by 4 children: Greg (Charity) Sciance, of Fleming,Teresa (Randy) Adams, of Fleming

Cindy (David) Bowen, of Marietta, Lisa (Mark) Huntsman, of Fleming. Her grandchildren who she dearly loved: Austin Sciance, Justin Adams, Jesse Adams, Corey Clatterbuck, Brock Bowen, Alyssa Huntsman, Harlee Huntsman, Randy Adams Jr., Crystal Needs, Casey Giffen, Cyrena Mace, Cayla Bowen and Sammie Shriver. She was very proud of her great grandchildren.

She is survived by siblings, David (Virgene) Robinson, Ruby Phillips, Janet (Larry) Boice, and William (Ellen) Robinson. Many nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Sue Schwendeman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glen, her parents, and her angel great-granddaughter Raylynn; siblings Earl “Deanie” Robinson, Anna Mae Woodruff, Wilbur Robinson, and Raymond Robinson; brother-in-law Dallard “Woody” Woodruff, and brother-in-law George Phillips.

A special thank you to Dr. Siva and Dr. Cawley, along with the wonderful staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Strecker Cancer Center, Selby General Hospital, the Department of Gastroenterology, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be a small funeral service for family and close friends at McClure Schafer Lankford funeral home in Marietta Ohio on Thursday (June 2) at 5:30 pm with visitation from 3:30 until 5:30.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

