Obituary: Shaver, Helena Scott

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helena Scott Shaver, 84, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, gained her wings on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center of Parkersburg with her husband and family by her side.

She was born Wednesday, February 16, 1938, the youngest child of the late Harry M. and Ida Mae Daniels.

Helena was a 1956 graduate of Sumner High School. She retired from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years of service and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by four children, Robin Kelly, Jocelyn “Gidget”, Jason and Freddie Scott Jr.; two grandchildren, Aneitra Kelly and Telisha Scott; three brothers, Jack, Frank and Harold Daniels; and four sisters, Nancy Daniels, Patsy Donaway, AnnaLouise Spriggs and Georgette Barnett.

Those left behind include her husband of 34 years, Lloyd L. Shaver “Larry”; four daughters, Deitra Glover (Billy) and Jessica Wilson of Parkersburg, Denise Jones of Kentucky and Jacqueline Zevne of Welch, WV; one son, Micheal J. Scott of Crosslanes, WV; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one very special friend, more like a son, John Paul Richards.

Her family would like to thank Hospice Specialists Jennifer and Linsey of Amedisys.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Brady Stephens and Pastor Rick Brookens officiating.

Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Her family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

