Parkersburg PD Chief: Gas prices aren’t impacting operations

WTAP News @ 5- PKB PD Chief: Gas prices aren't impacting operations
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - Parkersburg police chief Matthew Board says that the department is not experiencing any issues with the increased prices.

Parkersburg police chief Matthew Board says that the department is not experiencing any issues with the increased prices.

Board also says that during this time they are able to utilize other forms of patrolling or transportation if necessary.

“That allows us to utilize other methods of patrol. Whether it be foot patrol, we do have a bicycle unit, we do have motorcycles — which are all more efficient when it comes to fuel usage. So, going forward, if need be, we could utilize those. But as of right now they have been standard operating procedure,” says Board.

Board says that officers will continue to do standard patrols using vehicles and says that the department will not provide substandard work at any point in the future.

