Parkersburg South HS Air Force ROTC program earns Distinguished Unit Award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Wood Co. Air Force ROTC program is coming away with a significant accomplishment for its work during the academic year.

Parkersburg South’s Air Force ROTC program is coming away with the “Distinguished Unit Award,” for the 2021 through 2022 school year.

This is the second time the program has won the award in the last three years.

Officials with the group say that the cadets put in a lot of time and effort into this school year for this award and puts the group in the top 50 percent of programs in the air force.

“It’s not even about what we can do in ROTC. It’s about what we do outside of the program. It’s about keeping up our grades and being generally good people,” says vice group commander, Arianna Gauld.

The cadets say that they are more than excited to get this achievement considering the smaller size of this year’s cadet corps.

“It is just awesome. Because every cadet has to put full effort into it. They have to get active; they have to put in the effort, and once we accomplished it it’s just amazing because we have such a lower number,” says group commander, Austin Kent.

The cadets achieved this award by reaching standards and goals for the year set by the group commander and vice commander.

And these goals include pairs of cadet corps goals, community and school goals.

The cadets exceeded standards in the annual program self-assessment for the fourth year in a row, met all timelines for required reports and inventories, accomplished two Curriculum in Action field trips, and served an average of 12 community service hours per cadet during the year.

