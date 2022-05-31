Single-car crash in Parkersburg leads to one being taken to hospital
Published: May. 31, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a woman crashed her car around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Camden Avenue and Route 95 in Parkersburg.
The driver of the car was a 54-year-old woman and her granddaughter was in the car as well.
The woman went off the road at the intersection due to a medical problem.
The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and the Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Services were all on the scene.
The woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
No one else was hurt from the crash.
