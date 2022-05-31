Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: J.D. Schmidt

JD Schmidt is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
JD Schmidt is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

J.D. Schmidt graduated from Frontier High School, and was a key contributor on the Cougars’ football and baseball teams throughout his four years at Frontier.

As a starting pitcher, and the starting quarterback, J.D. has had to evolve his leadership skills, and he says he works on them on the field and in the classroom.

J.D. is graduating with a 3.95 GPA, and is heading to Muskingum University this fall, where he will be a member of the Muskies football program.

