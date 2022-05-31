Tim Ryan holds roundtable with manufacturing workers

MARIETTA,OHIO. (WTAP) - U.S Senate candidate Tim Ryan visited Marietta today to speak with manufacturing workers.

Representatives from Solvay, Energizer, Amsty, Eramet, Timet and AMG were all in attendance.

Ryan listened as the workers spoke about wages, jobs, and the overall landscape of the industry.

They say they relate with Tim Ryan due to his upbringing being from an area similar to Marietta.

When asked, Tim Ryan says he came to speak to the workers today to be face-to-face with the workers to hear them voice their concerns and to understand where to start the rebuild.

Get these jobs back. Build stuff again, start making stuff again here in Ohio. I want to look people in the eye, I want them to examine me, examine my record and realize that we don’t need another millionaire in the senate we need someone that comes from a working class community like outside of Youngstown, Ohio,” said Tim Ryan.

