UPDATE: State Route 60 postpones start date of project until June 6

A State Route 60 project that was scheduled to begin on June 1 has now been postponed until June 6.
A State Route 60 project that was scheduled to begin on June 1 has now been postponed until June 6.(WLUC)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MUSKINGUM, Ohio (WTAP) - A State Route 60 project that was scheduled to begin on June 1 has now been postponed until June 6.

The project will reconstruct State Route 60 between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/Morgan County line.

State Route 60 will be closed for approximately 21 days at the .29 mile marker for a box culvert replacement.

There will be a second closure of SR 60 around July 4 for another 21 days at the .89 mile marker to replace another box culvert.

The exact date of when the second closure will occur is still to be determined. The project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

For more information on the closure, contact the District 5 Public Information Office at 740-323-5204.

