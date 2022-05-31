Williamstown athlete to compete in International Cross Country event

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Alyssa Sauro, a now sophomore at Williamstown high school is fresh off a state championship win for the Lady Yellowjackets track and field team, but the competition does not end there.

She will now be flying overseas to compete in Italy for the U18 Mountain Running Cup this summer.

Alyssa set the West Virginia State tournament record in the 800 meter and helped the Yellowjackets win their third consecutive state championship, and she also did it as a freshman.

The girl’s track and field team at Williamstown blew away the competition en route to the title win almost doubling the second place team in points.

