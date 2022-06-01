Advertisement

‘The Arc of the MOV’ becomes fourth beneficiary of Williamstown Bank’s ‘The Giving Cup’

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An event was held earlier Wednesday in Lubeck to launch the fourth beneficiary for ‘The Giving Cup’.

‘The Giving Cup’ is Williamstown Bank’s donation-based coffee shop inside its new office in Lubeck.

Instead of buying a coffee and paying a set price, customers donate to one of Williamstown Bank’s nonprofit beneficiaries.

The three original beneficiaries for ‘The Giving Cup’ are the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, Lubeck Elementary School, and The Lubeck Area Volunteer Fire Departments as a group.

The fourth and newest beneficiary is ‘The Arc of the MOV’.

‘The Arc of the MOV’ is a non-profit organization that ensures a satisfying and productive life for the citizens they serve with intellectual, cognitive, and related developmental disabilities.

One of the board members for ‘The Arc of the MOV’ shared potential plans for what they could use the donations for.

”Well there are a lot of programs that ‘The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley participates in and conducts on a regular basis. There is also a capital campaign that is under way now for renovations to our Dudley Avenue facility as well. So there are always things to do with the resources and this is just another avenue that we can get awareness about the organization for one and revenue support for our on-going programs and missions,” Little said.

Since they started in February of 2020 ‘The Giving Cup’ has received over $17,000 in donations for their beneficiaries.

