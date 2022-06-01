Advertisement

Commission: Legalized sports gambling in Ohio begins Jan. 1

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission says legalized sports gambling will officially start in the state on Jan. 1.

The commission’s Wednesday announcement came despite a push by some groups to allow betting during the fall football season.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio in December.

The law allows people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.

Operators will pay a 10% tax on their net revenue to the state to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.

