DAV Chapter 32 Food Drive raises roughly 25 hundred pounds of food

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Organizers with the DAV Chapter 32 food drive from Memorial Day weekend are looking back on how helpful this will be for veterans in the area.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 food drive saw a total of roughly 25 hundred pounds of food provided to the DAV’s food pantry.

“Anything that we have going on, the community really backs us in it. And without the community support, of course, we couldn’t do this and maybe a lot of people, of course, go hungry. And we definitely don’t want that,” says veteran and food drive organizer, Jerry Smith.

Smith says that this will go a long way for veterans suffering with food insecurity and that he is thankful for the partnership with Sunset Funeral Home.

“It’s big for us to provide to the veterans. We try to cater things to them. And not just in the cemetery. We want to provide that they need and we know that there’s a big need for it,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman.

Smith would like to thank all of those who donated food over the weekend and to the Parkersburg South Junior ROTC group that helped as well.

