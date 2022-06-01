Jury selection to begin for man accused of killing officer

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia judge has ruled that jury selection will begin this week for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday that jury selection for Joshua Phillips will begin Thursday.

That’s ahead of the trial scheduled to begin Monday. The judge declined to rule on a motion from defense attorneys to move the trial out of Kanawha County.

Phillips is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Officer Cassie Johnson in 2020 when she responded to a parking lot complaint.

