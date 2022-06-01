Advertisement

Jury selection to begin for man accused of killing officer

A West Virginia judge has ruled that jury selection will begin this week for a man accused of...
A West Virginia judge has ruled that jury selection will begin this week for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia judge has ruled that jury selection will begin this week for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday that jury selection for Joshua Phillips will begin Thursday.

That’s ahead of the trial scheduled to begin Monday. The judge declined to rule on a motion from defense attorneys to move the trial out of Kanawha County.

Phillips is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Officer Cassie Johnson in 2020 when she responded to a parking lot complaint.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Man charged in slaying of customer in Ohio Walmart
Single-car crash at Camden Avenue
Single-car crash in Parkersburg leads to one being taken to hospital
Erik Wade Keller Obit
Obituary: Keller, Erik Wade
Brian Lee Barker Obit
Obituary: Barker, Brian Lee

Latest News

The West Virginia Turnpike saw more than 884,000 vehicles pass through its toll booths in the...
West Virginia Turnpike holiday traffic tops 884k vehicles
Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June.
Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June
Brine Tank
Public meeting will be held in Little Hocking about a proposed injection well
Josh Schlicher, Marietta Mayor, talks about community clean out
Marietta will hold their 3rd annual All Out Clean Out