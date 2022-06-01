Jury selection to begin for man accused of killing officer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia judge has ruled that jury selection will begin this week for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday that jury selection for Joshua Phillips will begin Thursday.
That’s ahead of the trial scheduled to begin Monday. The judge declined to rule on a motion from defense attorneys to move the trial out of Kanawha County.
Phillips is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Officer Cassie Johnson in 2020 when she responded to a parking lot complaint.
