Obituary: Billiter, Clarence Phillip “Phil”

LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Clarence Phillip “Phil” Billiter, 71, of Lower Salem passed away at 11:50 pm, Wednesday, May 31, 2022, at The Arbors of Marietta.

He was born on April 20, 1951, in Bellaire, OH to Clarence and Elizabeth Billiter. Phil was a farmer and a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He married Bonnie Stark who survives with 3 step children: Rebecca (Douglas) Burwell of Wingett Run, Roger (Jennifer) Kuhn of Marr and Ricky Kuhn of Beallsville, several step grandchildren; 3 brothers Randy, Mike and Ted (Kathie) Billiter; nieces and nephews: Jennifer Billiter, Zander Blair, Zoey Auston, Zenly Auston, Jason Billiter, Adrian Billiter and Ava Billiterand dog “Hollie.”

He will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

