Obituary: Butcher, Virginia Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virginia Marie Butcher, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away May 30, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 12, 1932 in Gassaway, WV, the daughter of the late Virgil James and Belva Marion Bragg Barnette.

Virginia enjoyed her family, raising her children and helping with her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and caring for others.

Virginia is survived by her children Sharon Karr (Frank), Joann Sweeney, Becky Valentine, Bill Butcher (Michele), eighteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, three brothers Carlin Barnette (Mary), Virgil Barnette (Judy), Dale Barnette (Carol) and several nieces and nephews and a number of friends that also called her “Granny”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years Charles E. Butcher, two sons Robert and Charles, infant daughter Tonya, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 6 - 8 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.