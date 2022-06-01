Obituary: Hume, John D.

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - John D. Hume, 91 of Little Hocking, Ohio died on May 29, 2022 at the Selby Hospital in Marietta, Ohio.

He was born in Nicholas County, WV on September 6, 1930, the son of the late Montford Noah and Hesse Virginia Dunbar Hume. He retired from E.I. Dupont and had worked for Jack Ruth digging pools before starting his own pool business with his wife. He had attended the Little Hocking United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his children, son, John M. Hume of Belpre, Rodney D. (Sharon) Hume of Little Hocking, Ohio, daughter, Cathy L. Hume of Little Hocking, Ohio, duaghter, Mary V. Striblin of Belpre, grandchildren, Brent R. Hume, Jarrod Hume, Rebbecca Wilson, Alisha Striblin, Jasmine Striblin, Marjae Striblin, great great grandchildren, Maisie, Brent II, Brittney, Michael, Aiel, Isaiah Striblin, Ariyanna Mink, and Lala Fortune.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janice Hume and a grandson, John Thomas Hume.

Graveside services will be at the Walker Cemetery in Summersville, WV on Friday at 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

