Obituary: Parsons, Dorothy Jane

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dorothy Jane Parsons, 68 of Mineral Wells passed away May 29, 2022 at the Arbors of Marietta.

She was born at Salem, WV. November 3, 1953 the daughter of the late Glenn Henry and Irene Lela Gibson Davis.

She was a Homemaker and Christian by faith. Dorothy had a heart of gold and loved everyone, she loved and adored her family and they were her life.

She is survived by her children, Stacie Mackey of Parkersburg, Dedra Parsons of Mineral Wells and Chadrick Parsons of Waverly; Her grandchildren, Brittany Parsons, Brett Parsons, Christopher Parsons, Tyler Carpenter, Katlyn Deems, Derrick Parsons and Chelsie Deems. 23 great grandchildren. Two sisters, Rosie Hutson of Walker, WV. and Linda Hutson of Parkersburg and one brother, Bill Davis of Morgantown and a special son in law, Freddie Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rickey A. Parsons in 2019 and one granddaughter, McKenzie.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Burial will be in the Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

