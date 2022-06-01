Obituary: Roberts, Lynda Sue (Branch)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lynda Sue (Branch) Roberts, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on May 29, 2022.

Mother of Jason Roberts; aunt of Jenna Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Kecia Roberts- Curry, Kaleb Roberts, Brittany Roberts and Amanda Branch; sister of Mike Branch; and Rick DeQuasie; daughter of the late Erma and Jarrett Branch; sister-in-law of Tim Roberts, Kelly Roberts, Tonya Roberts, Kelley Roberts, Jerry and Shirley Roberts; and loved by many!

Lynda’s favorite hobbies were spending time with her family, her dogs, writing, reading the Bible, gambling, cooking, listening to classic rock, loved roses and her favorite tree was the Mimosa Tree. Her favorite colors were purple, orange and pink. She was a very kind soul to anyone who knew her and especially to those she loved.

Her wishes were to be cremated and for those she loved and care for to celebrate her life.

To share a memory or message of sympathy with Lynda’s family please visit lamberttatman.com

