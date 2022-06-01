Advertisement

Obituary: Roberts, Lynda Sue (Branch)

Lynda Sue (Branch) Roberts Obit
Lynda Sue (Branch) Roberts Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lynda Sue (Branch) Roberts, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on May 29, 2022.

Mother of Jason Roberts; aunt of Jenna Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Kecia Roberts- Curry, Kaleb Roberts, Brittany Roberts and Amanda Branch; sister of Mike Branch; and Rick DeQuasie; daughter of the late Erma and Jarrett Branch; sister-in-law of Tim Roberts, Kelly Roberts, Tonya Roberts, Kelley Roberts, Jerry and Shirley Roberts; and loved by many!

Lynda’s favorite hobbies were spending time with her family, her dogs, writing, reading the Bible, gambling, cooking, listening to classic rock, loved roses and her favorite tree was the Mimosa Tree. Her favorite colors were purple, orange and pink. She was a very kind soul to anyone who knew her and especially to those she loved.

Her wishes were to be cremated and for those she loved and care for to celebrate her life.

To share a memory or message of sympathy with Lynda’s family please visit lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and crematory is honored to serve the Roberts family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Man charged in slaying of customer in Ohio Walmart
Single-car crash at Camden Avenue
Single-car crash in Parkersburg leads to one being taken to hospital
Erik Wade Keller Obit
Obituary: Keller, Erik Wade
Brian Lee Barker Obit
Obituary: Barker, Brian Lee

Latest News

Dorothy Jane Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Dorothy Jane
Savannah J. Wagner Obit
Obituary: Wagner, Savannah J.
Virginia Marie Butcher Obit
Obituary: Butcher, Virginia Marie
Franklin Gale Roby Obit
Obituary: Roby, Franklin Gale