Obituary: Stanley, Debra Darlene

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Debra Darlene Stanley, 70 of Williamstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family May 30, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 20, 1952 in Mullens, Wyoming County WV, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Helen M. Ellis Burrell.

Debra was a proud, loving, and dedicated mother, wife, aunt, and grandmother. Debra had a kind, gentle, and sweet soul. She lived her life for her family, loving them fiercely and unconditionally. She was strong in her faith, spending over 50 years as a proud and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Surviving are her children: Shannon Stanley (Dee) of Belmont, WV, Dawna Berry (Chad) of Flemingsburg, KY, Katrina Barnes (Mike) of Williamstown, WV, Kristi Statler of Belmont, WV, Lance Stanley (Angela) of Martinsburg, WV, and sister Carrie Shrewsbury (Doug) of Hurricane, WV and brother Harless Burrell of Brenton, WV.

She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

While she will greatly missed on this Earth, she will be welcomed in heaven by her parents, her husband Robert Lee Stanley, daughter Tonya Oliver and eight brothers and sisters.

In following Debra’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest along with her husbands.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Strecker Cancer Center 400 Matthew Street Suite 1635 Marietta, OH 45750 or the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.