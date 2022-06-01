Obituary: Steed, A.D.

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A.D. Steed, now safe in the arms of Jesus, was born June 28, 1939. He passed away peacefully at home May 31, 2022.

Born to the late Martin V. and Jessie L. Steed of Waverly, West Virginia.

He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1956, where he played basketball and football. In 1959 he married his wife of 62 years, Shelia Kay Steed, who survives.

A.D. started work in the Laborers Union in 1957. He then went into business for himself in home construction. He designed and built many housing developments and apartment buildings in the area. His largest business venture came in 1979, due to the recession, when he became involved in the oil and gas business. He continued his work in this field for many years. His greatest passion was raising and racing horses, which still survive on their family farm. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing and making others laugh.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia Evans; his beloved children, Debra L. Steed and David N. Steed; six grandchildren, Lindy (Tony) Carruth of NY, Christopher P. Stewart of NC, Daniele Steed of PA, and McKenzie Stanley, Nathaniel Steed and Ryan Tucker of Parkersburg; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Martin V. Steed Jr. “Bud”; son, Daniel A. Steed; and daughter, Diana K. Chapman.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials to a charity of your choice are requested.

