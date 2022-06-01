Obituary: Tefft, Maurice Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maurice Lee Tefft, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence.

Maurice was born on October 11, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Maurice Samuel Tefft and Reda Rae Burkhart.

He worked for Tebay Dairy Company and Broughtons Dairy.

Maurice is survived by his children, Debra Mohwish (Steve), Gary Tefft (Norma), Jennifer Smith (Kenny), Steve Tefft, and Pamela Hite (Roger); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and his fur baby, Lilly.

In addition to his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by his partner of 40 years, Paulette West; two sisters; one brother; a son; and a grandson.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

