Advertisement

Obituary: Wagner, Savannah J.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Savannah J. Wagner Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Savannah J. Wagner, 51, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 6, 1970 in Marietta, OH, the daughter of Donald  Eugene Parsons and Opal Jane Sinclair.

In addition to her parents, Savannah is survived by her husband Joseph Wagner, children Damon Newlon, Breannah Newlon, grandchildren Joshua, Maxwell, Penelope and many other family members.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 pm on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Man charged in slaying of customer in Ohio Walmart
Single-car crash at Camden Avenue
Single-car crash in Parkersburg leads to one being taken to hospital
Erik Wade Keller Obit
Obituary: Keller, Erik Wade
Brian Lee Barker Obit
Obituary: Barker, Brian Lee

Latest News

Dorothy Jane Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Dorothy Jane
Lynda Sue (Branch) Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Lynda Sue (Branch)
Virginia Marie Butcher Obit
Obituary: Butcher, Virginia Marie
Franklin Gale Roby Obit
Obituary: Roby, Franklin Gale