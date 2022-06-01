Obituary: Wagner, Savannah J.

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Savannah J. Wagner, 51, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 6, 1970 in Marietta, OH, the daughter of Donald Eugene Parsons and Opal Jane Sinclair.

In addition to her parents, Savannah is survived by her husband Joseph Wagner, children Damon Newlon, Breannah Newlon, grandchildren Joshua, Maxwell, Penelope and many other family members.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 pm on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

