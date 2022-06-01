Advertisement

Pride in the Park returns June 4

Pride in the Park returns June 4
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out MOV will be returning its summer event, “Pride in the Park,” after a successful first year in 2021.

The second annual Pride in the Park event will be taking place this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at City Park.

The event will provide members of the LGBTQUIA+ community and allies who want to participate.

Pride in the Park will have plenty of entertainment and have non-profits and organizations in droves that will come to show support.

Out MOV officials say that this event will be helpful to provide a safe place for both older and newer members to connect with each other.

“Well, we know in the LGBTQIA community, representation is incredibly important for young people. So, seeing people from a wide array of ages and the diversity in our community is very important for younger people to see people they can look up to as role models. But it’s also really important for them to see a space where they’re accepted entirely for who they are without judgment,” says Out MOV vice president, Jeanne Peters.

There will be free activities for children at Pride in the Park available throughout the event with the help of local artists and volunteers.

There will also be an after party at 740 Social from 8 to 9:30 p.m. the same day as the event.

