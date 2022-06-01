Advertisement

Public meeting will be held in Little Hocking about a proposed injection well

Brine Tank
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Residents of Washington County have an opportunity to speak at a public meeting at St. Ambrose Church in Little Hocking on June 2 at 6 p.m. about a proposed injection well.

This meeting was set by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Division of Oil & Gas Resources Management) in response to requests from Washington County Commissioners, township trustees of Belpre Township (Little Hocking), and others. The public meeting will give the opportunity for residents of Washington County to air their concerns and pose questions about an application for another injection well to be located in the county. This one would be the second one in this particular vicinity of Little Hocking. The company that submitted the application for this injection well is based in Rosedale, VA.

This public meeting is also an opportunity for ODNR to show transparency in their review of permit applications and to demonstrate that this state agency serves the interests of Ohio residents rather than those of an out-of-state company.

As much as 68% of this brine waste is from out-of-state sources, like Pennslyvania and West Virginia. Fracking waste is referred to as “brine,” but much of it is radioactive and composed of water containing additional chemicals, such as lead, arsenic, formaldehyde, and mercury.

Although only one percent of brine contains these chemicals, when dealing with a million gallons of water per production well, it adds up to a significant amount of toxins injected under county lands and aquifers.

Some oil producers in Washington County have noticed that several of their production wells have been harmed or destroyed by brine waste contamination and are taking legal action.

For further information contact: George Banziger (740-434-3354; gbanz42@suddenlink.net)

