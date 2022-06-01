Rosters finalized for 2022 Battles Against Cystic Fibrosis football game
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The rosters for Team West Virginia and Team Ohio have been finalized for the 2022 Battles Against Cystic Fibrosis football game to be played on Friday, June 3 at Bill Hanlin Stadium at St. Marys High School.
TEAM WEST VIRGINIA ROSTER
Shadraq Greathouse, Roane County, QB/DB/LB
Trent Parsons, Parkersburg South, WR/DB
Justin Haggerty, Mt .View, QB/WR/DB
Jason Haggerty, Mt. View, WR/DB
Caleb Hatfield, Point Pleasant, WR/DB
Zach Howard, Parkersburg, H/LB
Eian Grigsby, Point Pleasant, LB
Kyle Hall, Parkersburg, H/LB
Wes Hill, Ravenswood, H/DL
Brayden Connolly, Point Pleasant, Guard/DL
Colby Price, Point Pleasant, OL/DL
Riley Boley, St Marys, T/DL
Toby Copen, Roane County, OL/DL
Aidan Starcher, Parkersburg South, OL/DL
Jeff Jones, Parkersburg, OL/DL
Shawn Conrad, Roane County, WR/DB
Russel May, Roane County, WR/DB
Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, RB/FB/LB/LS
Jared Jones, Doddridge County, QB/WR/DB/OLB/KR
Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County, LB
Wyatt Norman, St Marys, C/H/DE
Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated, OL/DL
TEAM OHIO STARTING LINEUP
Offense
QB - Josh Hupp - Meadowbrook
RB - Austin Creamer - River
Slot - Spencer Bliss - Barnesville
Slot - Franko Rome - Buckeye Trail
WR - Grant Dal Ponte - Tri-Valley
TE - Dennis Pettey - Warren
LT - Hunter Kesselring - Fort Frye
LG - Gavin Carpenter - Barnesville
C - Zach Stachera - Marietta
RG - Dakota Milliken - Buckeye Trail
RT - Nathan Martin - Nelsonville York
Defense
DE - Jadan Lowery - New Philadelphia
DE - Tucker Levering - Nelsonville York
N - Jeremiah Saffell - Marietta
MLB - Matthew Beach - New Philadelphia
MLB - Jayden Evans - Eastern
OLB - JT Rice - Warren
OLB - Avery Creamer - RIver
SS - Bryce Newland - Eastern
FS - Brandon Louden - Bealsville
CB - Tanner Bills - Frontier
CB - Zander Stroup - Ridgewood
