Rosters finalized for 2022 Battles Against Cystic Fibrosis football game

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The rosters for Team West Virginia and Team Ohio have been finalized for the 2022 Battles Against Cystic Fibrosis football game to be played on Friday, June 3 at Bill Hanlin Stadium at St. Marys High School.

TEAM WEST VIRGINIA ROSTER

Shadraq Greathouse, Roane County, QB/DB/LB

Trent Parsons, Parkersburg South, WR/DB

Justin Haggerty, Mt .View, QB/WR/DB

Jason Haggerty, Mt. View, WR/DB

Caleb Hatfield, Point Pleasant, WR/DB

Zach Howard, Parkersburg, H/LB

Eian Grigsby, Point Pleasant, LB

Kyle Hall, Parkersburg, H/LB

Wes Hill, Ravenswood, H/DL

Brayden Connolly, Point Pleasant, Guard/DL

Colby Price, Point Pleasant, OL/DL

Riley Boley, St Marys, T/DL

Toby Copen, Roane County, OL/DL

Aidan Starcher, Parkersburg South, OL/DL

Jeff Jones, Parkersburg, OL/DL

Shawn Conrad, Roane County, WR/DB

Russel May, Roane County, WR/DB

Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, RB/FB/LB/LS

Jared Jones, Doddridge County, QB/WR/DB/OLB/KR

Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County, LB

Wyatt Norman, St Marys, C/H/DE

Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated, OL/DL

TEAM OHIO STARTING LINEUP

Offense

QB - Josh Hupp - Meadowbrook

RB - Austin Creamer - River

Slot - Spencer Bliss - Barnesville

Slot - Franko Rome - Buckeye Trail

WR - Grant Dal Ponte - Tri-Valley

TE - Dennis Pettey - Warren

LT - Hunter Kesselring - Fort Frye

LG - Gavin Carpenter - Barnesville

C - Zach Stachera - Marietta

RG - Dakota Milliken - Buckeye Trail

RT - Nathan Martin - Nelsonville York

Defense

DE - Jadan Lowery - New Philadelphia

DE - Tucker Levering - Nelsonville York

N - Jeremiah Saffell - Marietta

MLB - Matthew Beach - New Philadelphia

MLB - Jayden Evans - Eastern

OLB - JT Rice - Warren

OLB - Avery Creamer - RIver

SS - Bryce Newland - Eastern

FS - Brandon Louden - Bealsville

CB - Tanner Bills - Frontier

CB - Zander Stroup - Ridgewood

