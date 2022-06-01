Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June.

The Department of Environmental Protection says two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen.

There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.

The DEP says individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person.

The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.

