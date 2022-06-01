Advertisement

West Virginia Turnpike holiday traffic tops 884k vehicles

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Turnpike saw more than 884,000 vehicles pass through its toll booths in the week leading up to Memorial Day.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the total included heavier-than-expected traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller says that could have been because travelers were trying to get out ahead of heavy rains forecast for that Thursday.

Miller said the Thursday and Friday remained the ``big days,’’ when more than 268,000 vehicles used the turnpike.

Miller said there were no significant delays for turnpike drivers over Memorial Day weekend.

