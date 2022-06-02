Arts and entertainment events happening June 2-5 across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Aqueous 2022, WVWS Signature Members Exhibit & Ashcan School-Era Watercolors at the Parkersburg Art Center, Until June 11, Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit Starts at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, Thurs. & Fri. 11:30 am & 12:30 pm

Thursday, June 2

Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: Johnny Staats Project at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm

Levi Westfall at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday June, 3

Brown Baggin’ Thru History at Campus Martius, Fri. 12-1 pm

First Friday: Artsbridge Free Make a Medallion Necklace at Armory Square, Fri. 5-9 pm

First Friday: Vinnie & The Lubricators at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 6 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: Bopfusion Jazz Trio at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm

Adelphia Summer Music Series: Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters at The Adelphia, Fri. 7 pm

Generation Gap at Parkersburg Brewing Co., Fri. 7-10 pm

Four on the Floor at the VFW 1212, Fri. 8-11 pm

Point Park Concerts on the River: Sounds of Summer at Point Park, Fri. 8-10 pm

Robert Cray at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm

John Richards at the Cocktail Bar, Fri. 9-11 pm

Saturday, June 4

Henderson Hall Victorian Tea at Henderson Hall, Sat. 12-2 pm

Free Showing of Peter Rabbit 2 at Odyssey 7 Theater, Sat. 10 am

Meet the Author and Book Signing at Barlow Fairgrounds, Sat. 10 am-4 pm

Pride in the Park LGBTQIA & Community Celebration at Parkersburg City Park, Sat 12-4 pm

Charlie Parra del Riego at CA House Music, Sat. 1 pm

A Taste of Parkersburg in Downtown PKB, Sat. 5-11 pm

A Night Under the Stars Adult Prom at Club Epic, Sat. 7 pm

Adelphia Summer Concert: Hender, Steven Adler & Shallow Side, Sat. 7 pm

Band of Brothers at American Legion Post 15, Sat. 7 pm

Silvertung, The Other LA, Faith & Scars and Roses Unread at The Dils Center, Sat. 7:30 pm

Pride in the Park After Parts at 740 Social, Sat. 8 pm

Sunday, June 5

Riverboat Days: American Countess at the Marietta Levee, Sun. 8 am-5 pm

