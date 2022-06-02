Contracts and dates set for Devola Sewer Project

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Thursday was a big day for the Devola Sewer Project.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners announced a contract with RDR Utility Services Group at Thursday morning’s commission meeting.

That contract is worth a little over $14.8 million dollars.

The scheduled completion date for the entire project is mid 2024, according to a press release. The contract requires the completion of 280 homes by the end of 2023. All sanitary sewer mains should be installed within 260 working days of the Notice to Proceed.

The project will connect over 500 homes to the county sewer system.

It’s been mandated by the EPA.

The Commissioners’ Board President Charlie Schilling said of the development, “This is a very big step to get the project moving forward. You know, we’re happy to be at this point. I think what it - there’s been a lot of hard work that went into this. What it means is the project’s going to get kicked off. You know, we are going to start tearing up some ground out there.”

Schilling said they could start breaking ground on the project within the next couple months.

Davis Pickering Contractors will be doing electrical work for the project. They’ll call residents to set up times to go into their homes. They should start contacting locals this Thursday.

Their numbers are 740-525-9698 and 740-373-5896.

The Board of Commissioners, with help from the county engineer and the JFS Director, have raised over $17 million in funding for the Devola Sewer Project within the last year, according to a press release.

