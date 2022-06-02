GOP lawmakers renew attempt at transgender girl sports ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican lawmakers have renewed their efforts to ban transgender girls from competing in sports. Rep. Jena Powell is a Republican from Laura in western Ohio.

Gongwer News Service reports that Powell successfully inserted the measure into an unrelated House education bill Wednesday evening.

Powell says everyone in Ohio should be able to compete fairly. The bill’s fate is unclear.

A similar effort by House Republicans died a year ago, and the Senate has adjourned for the summer.

GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has questioned the need for such a ban, saying the matter is best handled by leagues and athletic associations.

