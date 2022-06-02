Housecalls Hospice volunteers get an appreciation lunch

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials with Housecalls Hospice chose to do something special for the volunteers that help their operations.

Officials with the organization gave volunteers an appreciation lunch held at McDonough Park for all of the work they continue to provide.

Volunteer coordinator, Sherry Thompson says that all of these volunteers are vital to the help provided to those in hospice care.

Whether it be paperwork, setting up appointments, calls, or meeting with those in hospice care.

Thompson says that this lunch is a quick reminder to let the volunteers know how much they mean to those at Housecalls Hospice.

“So, to bring them to a lunch is just a small way of saying thank you and how much we truly, honestly appreciate you,” says Thompson.

Thompson says that there are plenty of openings for volunteers at Housecalls Hospice.

And if you are interested, you can dial the number (304) 424-3901.

