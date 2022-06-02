Local pools feel the impact of a nationwide lifeguard shortage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The national lifeguard shortage is impacting multiple local pools.

The CEO of the YMCA of Parkersburg Jeff Olson said their pools are starting the season more short-staffed than ever before.

“The complete shift in our culture due to the pandemic, I think that’s made the entire process of recruiting any position, including lifeguards more challenging,” he said.

The YMCA doesn’t just manage the pool in its building. It also manages City Park pool, Southwood Park Pool, and North Hills Pool.

Olson clarified that, while the pools do not have as many lifeguards as they’d like, they have enough for now.

Still, one employee with years of professional pool experience, said staff are feeling the impact.

“It’s definitely a lot more stressful. It’s stressful on us, it’s more stressful on lifeguards, on management, on higher-ups. It’s just - we’re all really scrambling for help, we’re trying to get the people like as good as help as they can, try to make them safe. It’s just definitely a lot more difficult overall for everyone,” she said.

The concern is what the later summer months will bring. There isn’t much wiggle room with lifeguard staffing.

Olson explained, “To start the season, I think everyone has enough lifeguards. Our concern is really focused on what do we do three weeks in if we lose a lifeguard? What do we do if three of our lifeguards want the same week of vacation to go to the beach? Those are the issues we’re really trying to address proactively.”

Olson said the YMCA’s responded to the shortage by making the certification process significantly cheaper (from $250 to $50), raising wages, recruiting people from farther out, and more.

He said, “It’s a challenging job but, if we can find any of those opportunities to make the job a little more appealing, we’re certainly willing to pursue it.”

Olson clarified that staffing challenges aren’t severe enough to pose safety concerns.

American Pool, a multi-state large commercial pool management company, stated that this isn’t the first nationwide lifeguard shortage and probably won’t be the last. However, they’re calling the size of this shortage ‘unprecedented.’

WTAP talked to another company that manages pools across Marietta, Belpre, Williamstown, Ravenswood, Meigs County, Beverly, and Lowell. That company, called “Professional Pool Management,” shares similar sentiments. The owner said things are ok for now but staffing later in the summer may present a bigger challenge. However, he said the pandemic didn’t make staffing lifeguards any harder for them.

If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard...

YMCA-managed pools Call the YMCA at 304-485-5585

Professional Pool Management pools Email owner Mike Bishman at ppm_mike@yahoo.com Pools Belpre City Pool Marietta Aquatic Center Williamstown Healthy Lifestyle Pool Ravenswood City Pool Lowell Public Pool Beverly Waterford Community Pool Meigs County London Pool



Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.