Mountain State Arts & Craft Fair to celebrate 60th year.

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mountain State Arts and Crafts fair will be back this July for its 60th anniversary.

The annual event will take place at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center, near Ripley on July 1-3.

The event is held to showcase artisans from West Virginia.

The fair will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It costs five dollars to get in and kids under 11 are free.

According to a news release, there are also events, entertainment, and concessions at the event.

People will be able to learn about glass making and corn meal grinding and have hands-on experiences making stained glass and kite making.

Johnny Staats, Robert Shafer, and Kim Johnson are among the musicians that will be playing through the 3-day event.

There will be a kid’s fishing derby on Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m.

