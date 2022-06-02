Obituary: Anthony, Kevin Eugene “Bro”

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kevin Eugene “Bro” Anthony, 61, of Belleville, WV, passed away May 31, 2022 at his residence.

He was born July 24, 1960 in Parkersburg, WV. A son of the late Nuel Anthony and Monna Jean Vincent Morris.

Kevin was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, he severed his country in the United States Air Force having attained the rank of Sgt. He worked for P.A.M. Inc./Johnstone Supply for 32 years. The love of Kevin’s life was his family, friends, bluegrass music and the mountains.

Kevin is survived by his sister , Carla McEldowney (Harry) of Williamston, WV; a brother, Steve Anthony (Polly) of Belpre, OH; his stepmother, Evelyn Anthony of Cairo, WV; one nephew, Dustin Ashley (Tara) of Parkersburg, WV and a great nephew Brock Ashley of Parkersburg, WV.

There will be no services. He wants his friends and loved ones to remember him the way he was. A message from Kevin to all: Carry on. Love, “Bro”

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Anthony family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.