Advertisement

Obituary: Anthony, Kevin Eugene “Bro”

Kevin Eugene “Bro” Anthony Obit
Kevin Eugene “Bro” Anthony Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kevin Eugene “Bro” Anthony, 61, of Belleville, WV, passed away May 31, 2022 at his residence.

He was born July 24, 1960 in Parkersburg, WV. A son of the late Nuel Anthony and Monna Jean Vincent Morris.

Kevin was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, he severed his country in the United States Air Force having attained the rank of Sgt. He worked for P.A.M. Inc./Johnstone Supply for 32 years. The love of Kevin’s life was his family, friends, bluegrass music and the mountains.

Kevin is survived by his sister , Carla McEldowney (Harry) of Williamston, WV; a brother, Steve Anthony (Polly) of Belpre, OH; his stepmother, Evelyn Anthony of Cairo, WV; one nephew, Dustin Ashley (Tara) of Parkersburg, WV and a great nephew Brock Ashley of Parkersburg, WV.

There will be no services. He wants his friends and loved ones to remember him the way he was. A message from Kevin to all: Carry on. Love, “Bro”

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Anthony family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
UPDATE: One person dead after wreck on Route 14
Marietta Police Badge
UPDATE: Katherine Warden named chief of Marietta Police Department
Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Single-car crash at Camden Avenue
Single-car crash in Parkersburg leads to one being taken to hospital
Josh Schlicher, Marietta Mayor, talks about community clean out
Marietta will hold their 3rd annual All Out Clean Out

Latest News

Judith Rae Cooper Lipscomb Obit
Obituary: Lipscomb, Judith Rae Cooper
Dr. Dan Schramm Obit
Obituary: Schramm, Dr. Dan
Kenneth Ewing Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Kenneth Ewing
Teresa Ann Parkhurst Obit
Obituary: Parkhurst, Teresa Ann