Obituary: Lipscomb, Judith Rae Cooper

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Judith Rae Cooper Lipscomb, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on June 1, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

A daughter of the late Franklin Leroy Cooper and Barbara Ann Mullen (Lloyd).

Judith is survived by her dog Cooper; three sons, Robert V. Barker (Becky) of Vienna, WV, Joey Lipscomb (Jodi) of Davisville, WV, Ricky Barker (Jenni) of Walker, WV; two sisters, Sondra Stalnaker of Elizabeth, WV, Rhonda Cooper of Parkersburg, WV; two brothers, Frankie Cooper (Linda) of Davisville, WV, Mike Newlon (Tracy) of Davisville, WV; nine grandchildren, Mikey (Amber), Daima (Shawn), Jonathon (Cheyenne), Dalton (Heather), Dylan (Maddy), Kayleigh (Clay), Bobby, Kyra (Jake), Allena; a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was a Teacher’s Aide for the Wood County Schools for a number of years.

Visitation will be held 4 P.M.-7P.M.  Monday, June 6, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Lipscomb family.

