Obituary: Radabaugh, Mary Elizabeth

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Elizabeth Radabaugh, 89, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on June 1, 2022, at Elizabeth Care Center, Elizabeth, WV.

She was born on May 11, 1933, a Dekalb, Gilmer County, WV, the daughter of the late Oren and Evelyn Davis Radabaugh.

She is survived by brother, Roy (Jane), sister-in-law Willadean C. Radabaugh, nephew Craig (Melissa), niece Marcia (Philip Mahone), great-nephew Justin (Jesica), great-nieces Ashley (Jeff), Brooke (Tim), and Kylee, great-great-nephews Jayden, Jordan, Landon, and Chase, and great-great-nieces Jaelyn, Jaselyn, Kinzlee, and Fallyn, and twelve first cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Fred Radabaugh in 2016 and sister Doris Mae Radabaugh in 2019.

Mary was a 1951 graduate of Tanner High School in Gilmer County. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Glenville State College. Mary retired from the Wood County Board of Education. She was treasurer of the Wood County Retired Teachers Association for many years.

A genealogist, Mary and her sister Doris compiled and published a four-volume Census of Cemeteries of Gilmer County; The Descendants of Benjamin Radabaugh; The Families of Ephraim and Maria Conger Davis and Robert and Sarah Jane McCray Whiting. She assisted with the editing of The Chronology of the Descendants of John and Elizabeth Richards Beall compiled by the late Dr. James Woofter. Mary and Doris were presented the 2018 John and Margaret Hacker Award by the Hacker’s Creek Pioneer Descendants Inc. of Horner, WV, for their contributions to the Central West Virginia Genealogy and History Library.

Mary enjoyed spending time and hosting gatherings of family and friends at The Farm on Lower Cedar Creek in Gilmer County. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed word search and crossword puzzles.

There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Pisgah Church Cemetery west of Glenville, WV.

The family appreciates the compassionate care and professionalism of the Elizabeth Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to:

Tanner High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 12, Glenville, WV, 26351, or The Humane Society of Parkersburg, P.O. Box 392, Parkersburg, WV, 26102.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the care and final arrangements of Mary.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.