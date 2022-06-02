Obituary: Schramm, Dr. Dan

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dr. Dan Schramm, 85, of Marietta, OH passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

He was born on April 30, 1937 in Marietta, OH to the late Luther Daniel and Emilene Lucinda Johanning Schramm.

Dr. Dan graduated from Elk Local Schools in Harriettsville and from The Ohio State University with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. He had served as a local veterinarian for 62 years in Woodsfield, Caldwell and Reno. He was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church, the National Cattlemen’s Association, The Veterinarian’s Association, Masterton Lodge #429, F.&A.M. And Order of the Eastern Star Masterton Chapter #584.

He is survived by his wife Martha Jane (Robinson) Schramm, whom he married on June 14, 1959 and three children, Philip Schramm (Mollie), Paula Jane Edgar (Craig), Rebecca Jean Canavan; six grandchildren, Mary Beth Huck (Dustin), Betsy Schramm, Benjamin Edgar, Jaclyn Grizer (Brad), Carly DeWitt (Eric), Devin Canavan (Devon); five great grandchildren, Colton and Callum Huck, Lance and Levi Grizer, and Kennedy Canavan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Ann Schramm.

Funeral services will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Pastor Doug Thompson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the funeral home with Masonic and Eastern Star services to begin at 8 PM.

A private burial will be held in Harriettsville Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman Avenue, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

