Obituary: Tilton, Kenneth Ewing

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Kenneth Ewing Tilton, 52, of Lowell, OH passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on October 20, 1969 in Marietta, OH to the late Kenneth R. and Linda L. Powell Tilton.

Kenny was a truck driver and enjoyed working in the oil fields. He was a member of Lowell Lodge #436 F.&A.M. And Knights of Pythians. He enjoyed watching the rabbits and deer that visited his yard. He also enjoyed being around and riding horses.

Kenny is survived by his sister, Rhonda Tilton; his life partner, Ruthie Thrasher; three step-children, Tim, Tony and Mitchell Needs; cousins, Mark Tilton, Roy and Pam Tilton, Larry Tilton, Sheila Tilton and numerous extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ewing and Juanita Tilton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta with Rob Tuttle officiating.

Burial to follow Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses: c/o Hadley Funeral Home, 500 5th St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.