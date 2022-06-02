Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm employees.

The Republican-backed measure aims to undo the effect of a 2021 state Supreme Court ruling that said under current law armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training.

The House and Senate both approved the fast-tracked bill Wednesday.

The legislation requires up to 24 hours of initial training, and up to eight hours of requalification training annually.

DeWine, a Republican, says the bill ensures instruction is specific to schools and includes significant scenario-based training.

