Advertisement

Sign Language Interpreter at Madison Elementary School retires after 29 years

Parsons retires after 29 years at Madison Elementary School
Parsons retires after 29 years at Madison Elementary School(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the summer season quickly approaches many schools are letting out for summer vacation.

For many, it is just a few months off before starting school all over again the fall. For one sign language interpreter Thursday was her final day of doing what she loves.

Debbie Parsons has worked at Madison Elementary School in Parkersburg for the past 29 years.

Parsons started as a substitute aide in the spring of 1993 at the school. The next fall the school asked her to come back and asked if she could learn sign language in order to communicate with a deaf student who had just started at the school.

Ever since then, Parsons has taken sign language classes in order to continue to learn the ever-changing language so she could connect with more deaf students.

Parsons shared the emotions she was feeling over her last couple of days on the job.

”I’ve been counting down the days because something new is gonna happen. But as the days get closer I’m feeling more and more sad about it. And we had a luncheon yesterday and I received a nice blanket and it has all the kids pictures on it. And so it has brought back a lot of memories and made me sad,” Parsons said.

Parsons says the blanket brings back many memories from over the years and it will always have a special place in her heart.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
UPDATE: One person dead after wreck on Route 14
Marietta Police Badge
UPDATE: Katherine Warden named chief of Marietta Police Department
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm employees
Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Single-car crash at Camden Avenue
Single-car crash in Parkersburg leads to one being taken to hospital

Latest News

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says blood tests confirm that he has Lyme disease.
West Virginia governor confirms Lyme disease diagnosis
Republican lawmakers have renewed their efforts to ban transgender girls from competing in...
GOP lawmakers renew attempt at transgender girl sports ban
Washington County Board of Commissioners discussed updates for the Devola Sewer Project.
Contracts and dates set for Devola Sewer Project
BACF football director Jodi Mote joined Daybreak to discuss the importance of raising money...
WTAP Daybreak - BACF Football Director Jodi Mote joins Daybreak