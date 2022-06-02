Sign Language Interpreter at Madison Elementary School retires after 29 years

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the summer season quickly approaches many schools are letting out for summer vacation.

For many, it is just a few months off before starting school all over again the fall. For one sign language interpreter Thursday was her final day of doing what she loves.

Debbie Parsons has worked at Madison Elementary School in Parkersburg for the past 29 years.

Parsons started as a substitute aide in the spring of 1993 at the school. The next fall the school asked her to come back and asked if she could learn sign language in order to communicate with a deaf student who had just started at the school.

Ever since then, Parsons has taken sign language classes in order to continue to learn the ever-changing language so she could connect with more deaf students.

Parsons shared the emotions she was feeling over her last couple of days on the job.

”I’ve been counting down the days because something new is gonna happen. But as the days get closer I’m feeling more and more sad about it. And we had a luncheon yesterday and I received a nice blanket and it has all the kids pictures on it. And so it has brought back a lot of memories and made me sad,” Parsons said.

Parsons says the blanket brings back many memories from over the years and it will always have a special place in her heart.

