Two-car crash with serious injuries on Route 14

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff says there is a wreck with serious injuries on the 6600 block of Route 14, also known as Elizabeth Pike. It was almost all the way to Elizabeth on the Wood/Wirt County line.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Two cars were involved in the wreck and both lanes of the road are closed.

The Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joe’s Ambulance Services, Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department, Wirt County EMS and the Wood County Crash Team responded to the scene.

