Advertisement

UPDATE: 16-year-old dies in wreck on Route 14

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old boy from Elizabeth, West Virginia, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 14/Elizabeth Pike on Wednesday, June 1.

The victim’s name will not be released because he is a minor.

You can read our full coverage of the fatal accident below.

The Wood County Sheriff says there is one person dead after a head-on wreck on Route 14. The person’s name has not been released yet. The road is also back open after being closed.

ORGINAL STORY:

The Wood County Sheriff says there is a wreck with serious injuries on the 6600 block of Route 14, also known as Elizabeth Pike. It was almost all the way to Elizabeth on the Wood/Wirt County line.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Two cars were involved in the wreck and both lanes of the road are closed.

The Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joe’s Ambulance Services, Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department, Wirt County EMS and the Wood County Crash Team responded to the scene.

Stick with WTAP as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police Badge
UPDATE: Katherine Warden named chief of Marietta Police Department
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm employees
Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Single-car crash at Camden Avenue
Single-car crash in Parkersburg leads to one being taken to hospital

Latest News

Housecalls Hospice volunteers get an appreciation lunch
Housecalls Hospice volunteers get an appreciation lunch
Mountain State Arts & Craft Fair
Mountain State Arts & Craft Fair to celebrate 60th year.
Parsons retires after 29 years at Madison Elementary School
Sign Language Interpreter at Madison Elementary School retires after 29 years
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says blood tests confirm that he has Lyme disease.
West Virginia governor confirms Lyme disease diagnosis
Republican lawmakers have renewed their efforts to ban transgender girls from competing in...
GOP lawmakers renew attempt at transgender girl sports ban