West Virginia governor confirms Lyme disease diagnosis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says blood tests confirm that he has Lyme disease.

Justice announced the diagnosis Wednesday night, more than a week after he began feeling ill after events in Wheeling and Blacksville.

The Republican governor says he’s feeling better every day, and will remain on antibiotics for several weeks to continue fighting the infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites.

Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.

