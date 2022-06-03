Advertisement

4 former FDNY firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses within 4 days, department says

From left to right, former FDNY members Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and...
From left to right, former FDNY members Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and Jack McCauley.(FDNY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Four New York firefighters died from Sept. 11-related illnesses over a four-day period at the end of May.

The New York City Fire Department announced the deaths of Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and Jack McCauley. All four firefighters were retired.

The department did not detail their exact ailments but said all four men suffered from long-term illnesses that affected first responders who worked the scene of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Exposure has been linked to a range of health conditions, including acute traumatic injuries, cancers like lymphoma and leukemia, and respiratory diseases.

The fire department said to date, they have lost 287 members to Sept. 11-related illnesses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies in wreck on Route 14
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm employees
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Marietta Police Badge
UPDATE: Katherine Warden named chief of Marietta Police Department
Kenneth Ewing Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Kenneth Ewing

Latest News

The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
New variants are set to keep COVID-19 circulating at high levels throughout the summer,...
Health Minute: New variants may keep COVID cases high
Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY...
Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust