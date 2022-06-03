Beechwood Presbyterian Church holding two-day sale for food pantry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Beechwood Presbyterian Church is holding a two-day sale to help with food supply for the church’s food pantry.

The church is selling everything including baked goods, clothes, antiques, and more to help with food supply in the church’s food pantry.

Officials say that the food pantry doesn’t receive monetary donations or grants to help with the food supply. So, they are looking to come up with some funds through this sale and will go to help feed many families that use this pantry.

“We have usually maybe between 20 and 30 families every month. And then, that covers about one hundred people. And helps all the ones in the family,” says food pantry director, Edna Ferree.

The sale will be continuing this Saturday from nine in the morning to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.