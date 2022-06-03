CLICK HERE TO WATCH: 2022 BACF All-Star Football Game

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch the BACF All-Star Football Game

The game features the best high school football players in the Mid-Ohio Valley facing off to benefit the BACF Foundation.

The game is scheduled for a 7:10 pm kick-off. WTAP’s coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate. Children under the age of 3 get in free.

You can watch the game on TV on our MeTV channel, which is Suddenlink channel 19, and CAS channel 84.

There will also be a replay of the game at 11:30 p.m., on WOVA. Jim Wharton, Mike Hayden, and Zach Miles will have the call of the game.

