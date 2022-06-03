Community encouraged to have voice heard in Marietta City Schools superintendent search

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools Board of Education has opened its community survey in advance of three critical events to engage community stakeholders in its superintendent search.

On Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. Board Vice President Sam Tuten and Board Member Cody Parman will host a survey station on the Armory Lawn, 241 Front Street, during Marietta Main Street’s First Friday festivities downtown. The anonymous survey is hosted by the board’s partner in the superintendent search, the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), for all district families, staff and community partners to share the specific experiences and leadership skills the Marietta community needs in the next leader of the school district. Tuten and Parman will provide devices to take the survey on the lawn, and business cards with both a QR code and links to take home to neighbors and community members. The survey will remain open online through June 10, with the results aggregated by OSBA and reported to the Board of Education after the application window closes on June 17.

On Tuesday, June 7 at 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., both staff and community members are invited to the first of two days of focus group discussions facilitated by OSBA. The board has designated four times each day for staff-only input and the same amount of time for community-driven input. The session will be hosted in the Marietta High School Cafeteria, 115 Academy Drive.

On Friday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the OSBA representative will host the second session of discussions at the Marietta College Gathering Place, located at the corner of Butler Street and North Seventh Street. Parking and ADA accessibility is available next to the college building across from Tim Horton’s. 127 North Seventh Street Community sessions Both formally signed partners in education and elected officials, business, ministerial and civic partners are invited to the midday session at 12:30 p.m. Students of Marietta City Schools are invited to join the conversation at 3:45 p.m. on either June 7 or June 17.

Parent-teacher organizations and booster groups are asked to attend with athletics staff at 5:30 p.m. on either date. Members of the public as a whole are invited to the final sessions each night at 6:30 p.m.

The board launched its search for a new superintendent on May 16 in partnership with the OSBA. The board hopes to name Marietta City Schools’ next superintendent in July, allowing for a smooth transition into the 2022-23 school year

