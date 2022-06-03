Advertisement

Former West Virginia official pleads guilty to sexual assault

By Samantha Cavalli
Jun. 2, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, Christopher Osbourne, 26, pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old victim by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department in Danville, West Virginia.

During the plea hearing in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia, Osborne admitted that on or about January 19, 2021, while he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department in Marmet, West Virginia, and a firefighter with both the Charleston Fire Department in Charleston, West Virginia and the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, he used his position, authority and status as a firefighter to forcibly sexually assault the victim.

According to the news release, Osborne admitted the victim told him she did not want to have sex. He held her down inside the bunk room at the fire station and sexually assaulted her anyway, causing her pain and bodily injury.

Osbourne faces a 14-year prison sentence, with a maximum of five years of supervised release, and registration as a sex offender under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Osbourne will be sentenced on July 13.

