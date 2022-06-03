The future of Memorial Bridge - progress made and what’s to come

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drive across the Memorial Bridge, you’re met with sounds of construction.

Paint crews are removing rust, paint, and coating so they can repaint and the entire bridge roadway and curb are being replaced. Plus metal panels, cables, and temporary lighting have been put up for crew safety.

Something everyone should pay attention to is the temporary stop lights placed at both ends of the bridge.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners General Manager Jonathan Wallace explained, “What we’re seeing is people are just choosing to disregard the red light and choose to go around it.”

Matt Lewellyn, a staff member at a local engineering consulting firm on the project, elaborated, “What that does is they’ll end up meeting traffic that’s coming in the other direction and have to stop and back all the way up so that causes about a half hour delay for everyone that’s waiting in line when you run the red lights.”

In the future, you won’t have to stop at all when driving across the bridge. That’s because the tolling process will be completely electronic.

When that’s implemented, you’ll have two ways of paying.

Wallace elaborated, “So the two forms of payment are either going to be an invoice in the mail. Again, it’s called Pay by Plate or actually getting a transponder.”

A transponder is what an E-ZPass is. It sits in your car and transfers the correct payment when you drive through.

Pay by Plate is the default option - AKA what you get if you don’t use a transponder.

Essentially, your license plate will be read by technology that allows an invoice to be sent to you. There is, however, an administrative fee with this.

Communications Director Emily Duke said, “We’re hopeful that a majority of Pay by Plate people will be kind of out of town travelers that don’t know that transponders are available.”

Bridge renovations are scheduled to be finished by late 2023. That’s when toll costs will change.

Bridge staff say the options will be $1 per trip across the bridge or $30 per month for unlimited access.

The potential bridge trip costs mentioned are for if you use transponders and have a two axle car. Costs for travel for non-two axle cars and the Pay by Plate method are still being worked out.

