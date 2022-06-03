Advertisement

Hiring might have slipped last month to a still-strong level

FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month,...
FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.(FREE TO USE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of robust hiring, U.S. employers might have pulled back slightly in May, to levels that would still be consistent with a healthy job market, despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.

If so, that would snap a record-breaking streak of 12 straight months in which job growth had topped 400,000. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.5% — matching a half-century low — from 3.6%.

The May jobs report the government will issue Friday coincides with inflation near a four-decade high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies in wreck on Route 14
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm employees
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Marietta Police Badge
UPDATE: Katherine Warden named chief of Marietta Police Department
Kenneth Ewing Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Kenneth Ewing

Latest News

Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo report their oldest giraffe had to be euthanized.
Zoo’s oldest giraffe, Dottie, euthanized after unable to stand on own
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead after shooting outside of Iowa church
Brine Tank
ODNR holds packed public comment session on 2nd Little Hocking injection well permit.